UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Japan's Veteran Keeper Kawashima Passing On Experience To Young Team-mates

Zeeshan Mehtab 23 seconds ago Sat 15th June 2019 | 11:35 AM

Japan's veteran keeper Kawashima passing on experience to young team-mates

Following Japan's training session, Eiji Kawashima cut a lonely figure trotting gently around the pitch as his team-mates headed to the changing rooms at Sao Paulo FC's training complex

Sao Paulo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 15th Jun, 2019 ):Following Japan's training session, Eiji Kawashima cut a lonely figure trotting gently around the pitch as his team-mates headed to the changing rooms at Sao Paulo FC's training complex.

The 36-year-old goalkeeper stands out amongst the youthful Japanese squad brought to Brazil to make a second appearance as guests in the Copa America.

Alongside fellow veteran Shinji Okazaki, 33, Kawashima is a rarity in this 23-man squad where the average age is just 22.

In fact, when coach Hajime Moriyasu named his 23-man squad last month, it contained only six players to have already won a Japan cap.

Between them, Kawashima and Okazaki have almost four times as many caps as the rest of the 21 players put together.

But the Strasbourg shot-stopper isn't taking his selection for granted with young pair Keisuke Osako (21) and Riosuke Kojima (22) chomping at the bit for their chance.

Even if he doesn't play, Kawashima is ready to help whoever gets to stand between the sticks for the Blue Samurai.

"I try to tell them my experience and also it's important for Japanese football that the young goalkeepers get more experience," he told AFP.

"We'll see the course and what kind of decision the coach takes, but I will try to contribute to my team." - 'Japanese Messi' - Japan's primary goal at this tournament is to gain experience for its under-23 team that will represent the nation at their home Olympics in Tokyo next year.

Amongst their squad here is teenage sensation Takefusa Kubo.

The "Japanese Messi," as he is known, signed for Real Madrid on Friday.

The 18-year-old, who was once on Barcelona's books as a child, only made his international debut last month in a 2-0 win over El Salvador.

And despite their inexperience, Japan are aiming high.

"This young group needs experience, so me and Okazaki tried to give the experience to the group because it's a tough tournament," said Kawashima.

He certainly has a wealth of experience having played in the top divisions in France, Belgium and Scotland since arriving in Europe in 2010.

He was also part of the Japan side that won the Asian Cup in 2011 and finished runners-up to Qatar in the United Arab Emirates earlier this year.

He's played in three World Cup tournaments, too, with Japan reaching the knock-out stages in 2010 and last year.

- Looking for experience - Japan want to improve on their only previous showing at the Copa where they suffered two defeats and a draw in Paraguay in 1999 when eliminated from the group stages.

"For sure we are going to look for the title, but we come with young players and the first goal for us is get more experience for the young players," said Kawashima.

"But we represent the Japanese national team so we will try to do the best to qualify from the group." Japan face a tough ask with champions Chile, record 15-time winners Uruguay and Ecuador in Group C.

"They have more experience than us as teams and as countries to play in this big tournament, but I think that we have to work hard. That (lack of experience) is going to be the biggest struggle for us and the young players," said Kawashima.

Since non-South American teams were first invited to take part in the Copa, none have ever won, although Mexico have twice reached the final.

As for Japan's chances of going one better than that, Kawashima said: "I don't know about that, but we are going to do our best and then we will see."

Related Topics

Football World Europe France Qatar Young Sao Paulo Strasbourg Tokyo Barcelona El Salvador Ecuador Brazil Belgium Paraguay Japan Chile United Arab Emirates Mexico Uruguay Turkish Lira Olympics From Best Top Asia Real Madrid Coach

Recent Stories

Sibtain Khan resigns from Forest Ministry followin ..

3 minutes ago

Mawra Hocane meets Rishi Kapoor in New York

14 minutes ago

France's 'wolf brigade': Alps guards with licence ..

26 minutes ago

Transnistria Interested in Peaceful Course of Even ..

26 minutes ago

KP govt’s social media team live streams press c ..

39 minutes ago

Bauers becomes first Indian to hit for cycle in 3 ..

46 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.