Japan's Yui Ohashi Wins Women's Olympic 400m Individual Medley

Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Sun 25th July 2021 | 09:10 AM

Japan's Yui Ohashi wins women's Olympic 400m individual medley

Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2021 ) :Japan's Yui Ohashi set the pool alight Sunday to topple defending champion Katinka Hosszu and win Olympic gold in the women's 400m individual medley.

The 25-year-old swam a scintillating breaststroke leg to take charge, touching in 4mins 32.08 secs ahead of US pair Emma Weyant (4:32.76) and Hali Flickinger (4:34.90).

"I swam believing in myself. I really did not think of winning the gold," said Ohashi.

"A lot of people supported me so that I could exert all my strength. I really appreciate it.

I had an enjoyable race. It is still like a dream." Hungary's Hosszu, a dominant force since setting the world record at the Rio Olympics in 2016, was in touch over the first 200m but the world champion failed to deliver the killer punch she so often has before.

Flickinger set the early pace, turning first after the butterfly leg with Hosszu second, and the American maintained her lead through the backstroke.

But Ohashi pulled a body length clear in the breaststroke and no-one could rein her in, with the battle unfolding for the minor medals.

