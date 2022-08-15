UrduPoint.com

Jashan Azadi Peshawar Open Taekwondo Championship Ends

Muhammad Rameez Published August 15, 2022 | 04:50 PM

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2022 ) :In connection with the 75th anniversary of Independence Day, the second Peshawar Open Taekwondo Championship concluded at Hayatabad sports Complex, Peshawar.

Teams from Swat Blue, Nowshera, Charsadda, Mardan, Swabi, Buner and Dir participated.

Asif Habib was the chief jury official, who also remained as coach of Pakistan Army team while the referees included Waqar Afridi, Bashir Habibi, Javed Yasin Shah and Mohammad Sulaiman Afridi. Overall, Peshawar Green won the first position by taking four gold, one silver and one bronze medal.

Swat Blue got three gold, two silver and one browns medal and took second position, Swat Green got two gold and two browns medals, remained third, Khyber Green and Khyber Blue got 27 points each with fourth position.

Charsadda got 17 points in fifth. Peshawar Blue is sixth with 15 points, Peshawar White is seventh with 14 points, Nowshera is eighth with 12 points. Swabi got 9th position with 5 points.

Deputy Speaker KP Assembly Mahmood Jan, President of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Women's Wing Taekwondo Association Ms. Saba Shamim Jadoon and Malik Sher Qadir Khan Wazir distributed prizes to the successful players.

Deputy Speaker KP Assembly Mahmood Jan praised the players and appreciated the efforts made by the organizers for the promotion of Taekwondo. He assured all possible support from his side and presented medals to the winning athletes.

