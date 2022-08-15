Jashan Azadi Sports, Youth Festival organized in Swat

SWAT, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2022 ) ::In the light of the orders of the provincial government, the Directorate of Youth Affairs, District Administration Swat and the Directorate General of Sports jointly organized a Mega Sports and Youth Festival in Wadudia Hall, Saidu Sharif here on Sunday in connection with the Diamond Jubilee celebrations.

Athletes from across the district participated in various sports and cultural activities and displayed their talents.

The event was held under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner Swat Junaid Khan, Director Youth Affairs Irfan Ali, Regional Sports Officer Kashif Farhan, District Sports Officer Obaid, District Youth Officer Farhad Ali Khan distributed prizes among the position holders and players of various sporting activities.

The festival included speech contests, national songs, poetry, painting, music, hockey, tug-of-war, gymnastics, marathon, car, bike, rickshaw rally and mass wrestling competitions.