LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 7th Aug, 2019 ) :Divisional Sports Office Lahore , on the directives of Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh, organised Jashan-e-Azadi Archery Championship here at a local school on Wednesday.

More than 50 boys and girls took part in the event and young archery players impressed with their skills and talent. The participating archery players, on this occasion, expressed their determination to excel at higher level archery events. "There is no dearth of archery talent in Pakistan. The game of archery needs official support. There should be more national and international events in our country," they said.

The participants also lauded Sports board Punjab for holding Jashan-e-Azadi sports events across the province to celebrate Independence Day in an impressive manner.

The competitions of roller sports event were held at Roller Sports Academy, Engineers Sports Club, Engineers Town.

Yasir emerged winner in speed boys' senior category and Afeen Shah in Speed Boys Junior category.

Aansa Iqbal excelled in Artistic Skating Senior Girls category while Noor Fatima in artistic skating junior girls category. The title of artistic skating senior boys went to Awais Ahmed while in artistic skating junior boys' category, Lucy Ibrahim was declared triumphant.

Meanwhile, District Sports Department Rahimyar Khan also organised Jashan-e-Azadi District Football Tournament in Rahimyar Khan on Wednesday.

In the first match, Liaqatpur academy football team outplayed Young Academy by 2-0. Qazafi Club edged out Young Baloch Football Club by a narrow margin of 1-0 in the second encounter. Principal Nice College Rahimyar Khan Ihsan-Ullah was the chief guest on this occasion.

Jashan-e-Azadi sports events will continue till August 21 in Rahimyar Khan. District Sports Department Rahimyar Khan will organise the events of cricket, kabaddi, badminton, handball (girls), special children sports programme, volleyball (girls & boys), shooting ball and taekwondo (girls & boys) during the Jashan-e-Azadi sports programmes.