UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Jashan-e-Azadi Bodybuilding Show On Sunday

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Fri 23rd August 2019 | 02:14 PM

Jashan-e-Azadi Bodybuilding show on Sunday

Pakistan Bodybuilding Federation (PBBF) is organizing Jashan-e-Azadi Bodybuilding and Physique Show on Sunday at Pakistan Sports Board Coaching Centre, Lahore

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2019 ) :Pakistan Bodybuilding Federation (PBBF) is organizing Jashan-e-Azadi Bodybuilding and Physique Show on Sunday at Pakistan sports board Coaching Centre, Lahore.

"At the show over 100 promising bodybuilding and physique athletes will be seen competing hard with all their strength," Sheikh Farooq Iqbal, president PBBF told APP on Friday.

He said that the show would feature athletes in seven bodybuilding and three physique categories. "The event is open for all bodybuilding and physique enthusiasts from all parts of the country, he said.

"Although the event is being organized as part of Independence Day celebrations, we will be hoping to find out talent and prepare that for future relevance," he said.

Sheikh said that the top performers would be given away medals and cash prizes.

/395

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Sports Independence Sunday Event All From Top

Recent Stories

While there is a significant gender gap amongst pe ..

4 minutes ago

Spy Suspect Whelan Says in Russian Court Has Healt ..

2 minutes ago

Asian mostly up ahead of much-anticipated Powell s ..

9 minutes ago

Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

9 minutes ago

Camon 12 Air - A new addition to TECNO Camon Serie ..

51 minutes ago

S. Korean Finance Minister Promises to Minimize Ec ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.