Jashan-e-Azadi Bodybuilding show on Sunday

Pakistan Bodybuilding Federation (PBBF) is organizing Jashan-e-Azadi Bodybuilding and Physique Show on Sunday at Pakistan Sports Board Coaching Centre, Lahore

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2019 ) :Pakistan Bodybuilding Federation (PBBF) is organizing Jashan-e-Azadi Bodybuilding and Physique Show on Sunday at Pakistan sports board Coaching Centre, Lahore.

"At the show over 100 promising bodybuilding and physique athletes will be seen competing hard with all their strength," Sheikh Farooq Iqbal, president PBBF told APP on Friday.

He said that the show would feature athletes in seven bodybuilding and three physique categories. "The event is open for all bodybuilding and physique enthusiasts from all parts of the country, he said.

"Although the event is being organized as part of Independence Day celebrations, we will be hoping to find out talent and prepare that for future relevance," he said.

Sheikh said that the top performers would be given away medals and cash prizes.

/395