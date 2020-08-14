Jashan-e-Azadi Sepaktakraw Championship from August 14: Dr. Arif

Chairman Sindh Sepaktakraw Association Dr. Muhammad Arif Hafeez on Thursday said that Jashan-e-Azadi Sepaktakraw Championship will be held from August 14 to 16 organized by Sindh Sepaktakraw Association in collaboration with Sindh Olympic Association and Pakistan Sepaktakraw Federation

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2020 ) :Chairman Sindh Sepaktakraw Association Dr. Muhammad Arif Hafeez on Thursday said that Jashan-e-Azadi Sepaktakraw Championship will be held from August 14 to 16 organized by Sindh Sepaktakraw Association in collaboration with Sindh Olympic Association and Pakistan Sepaktakraw Federation.

He advised players and officials to ensure maintenance of standard operating procedures as the risk of contracting coronavirus still remains high.

In this connection a meeting of the Executive Committee of Sindh Sepaktakraw Association was also held presided over by Chairman Sindh Sepaktakraw Association Dr.

Arif Hafeez, President Shabbir Ahmed, Arif Waheed Khan, Ejaz Ahmed, Akhtar Ali, Irfan Ahmed, Pakistan Sepaktakraw Federation Secretary Noshad Ahmad Khan and others.

Secretary General of Pakistan Sepaktakraw Federation Noshad Ahmed in the meeting said that all possible help and cooperation of the federation will be provided to Sindh Sepaktakraw Association.