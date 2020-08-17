Jashan-e-Azadi Sepaktakraw Championship held

Sindh Sepaktakraw Association organized Jashan-e-Azadi Sepaktakraw Championship and tree plantation campaign at North Karachi Gymkhana in connection with the Independence Day

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2020 ) :Sindh Sepaktakraw Association organized Jashan-e-Azadi Sepaktakraw Championship and tree plantation campaign at North Karachi Gymkhana in connection with the Independence Day.

Commissioner Karachi's Sports consultant Ghulam Muhammad Khan and Secretary Sindh Olympic Association Ahmed Ali Rajput were the chief guests on the occasion, according to a news release on Monday.

Ghulam Muhammad Khan inaugurated the campaign by planting a sapling. Ahmad Ali Rajput, Mahfoozul Haq, Sana Ali, Dr. Muhammad Arif Hafeez, Khalid Rehmani, Shabbir Ahmed, Asghar Baloch, Noshad Ahmed Khan, Arif Waheed Khan, Raja Ijaz Ahmed, Sarwar Hussain, Wasim Alvi and others also planted saplings.

On the occasion, Ahmad Ali Rajput said the tree plantation was being done across the country on the instructions of Pakistan Olympic Association.

He said that all sports associations in Sindh were working with Sindh Olympics Association and were part of a full-fledged tree plantation campaign.

Mahfooz-ul-Haq, Senior Vice President, Sindh Olympic Association, said that the youth should pay full attention to education along with sports.

Arif Waheed Khan said that we are grateful to Ghulam Muhammad Khan and Sindh Olympic Association for their cooperation in the campaign.

Pakistan Sepaktakraw Federation Secretary Noshad Ahmed Khan said that the sports federations have become part of the tree plantation campaign on the instructions of the Pakistan Olympic Association.

Chairman Sindh Sepaktakraw Association Dr. Muhammad Arif Hafeez said that saplings will be planted in each and every event of Sepaktakraw.

Shabir Ahmed, President, Sindh Sepaktakraw, expressed confidence in the Sindh Olympic Association and thanked all the guests. Asghar Baloch of Sindh Boxing Association also addressed the gathering.