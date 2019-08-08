Jashan-e-Azadi sports events to create national zeal: DG, SBP

Director General Sports Punjab, Adnan Arshad Aulakh said on Thursday that Sports Board Punjab is organizing sports competitions across the province to celebrate the Independence Day in a befitting manner

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 8th Aug, 2019 ) :Director General Sports Punjab , Adnan Arshad Aulakh said on Thursday that Sports Punjab is organizing sports competitions across the province to celebrate the Independence Day in a befitting manner.

"Our players must bring discipline among themselves. SBP will continue to hold such events in future," he said this while addressing the Jashan-e-Azadi sports competitions prize distribution ceremony at Nishtar Park Sports Complex Gymnasium Hall on Thursday.

He also distributed prizes among top performers of Jashan-e-Azadi sports competitions held under the auspices of SBP and Lahore Divisional Sports Office at a colourful ceremony.

Director Admin Javed Chohan, Deputy Director Sports Shahid Nizami, Deputy Director Planning Rauf Bajwa, Divisional Sports Officer Nadeem Qaiser and other officials were also present in the ceremony.

DG Sports Punjab said the young players are taking active part in Jashan-e-Azadi sports competitions. "These competitions will definitely create national zeal among the young players of the province,"he added.

Adnan Arshad Aulakh said Pakistan youth is blessed with exceptional talent in every field. "Pakistan's talented youth just needs proper guidance and opportunities to reach their destination. Dozens of our players have won laurels for the country in international sports competitions," he added.

"Lahore Divisional Sports Office has organized several Jashan-e-Azadi sports contests in games like archery, roller sports, swimming, taekwondo and wushu etc," he maintained.

Congratulating the successful players, he urged the young players to focus on their games. "These young players are our asset. They have great talent through which they can win several titles for the country in future," he added.

DG Sports Punjab also witnessed boys and girls taekwondo, karate and vovinam exhibition competitions on this occasion and admired their performance.

According to results, 370 players of 38 Punjab clubs took part in Jashan-e-Azadi taekwondo competitions. UMT Club grabbed the first position, Unified Club took second position while third position went to Leebum Club.

MuskanIjaz was adjudged triumphant in 50kg vovinam contest followed by Muqaddas (second) and Saadia and Hamna (third).

In 35kg category, Javeria Waqar, Manahil Iftikhar and Rania Kamran clinched first three positions respectively.

In 30kg event, Nimra Waqar remained first, Hafiz Iftikhar finished second while Maroosh Ijaz took third position.

Later, Adnan Arshad Aulakh distributed prizes among the successful players.