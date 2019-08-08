UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Jashan-e-Azadi Sports Events To Create National Zeal: DG, SBP

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Thu 08th August 2019 | 09:58 PM

Jashan-e-Azadi sports events to create national zeal: DG, SBP

Director General Sports Punjab, Adnan Arshad Aulakh said on Thursday that Sports Board Punjab is organizing sports competitions across the province to celebrate the Independence Day in a befitting manner

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 8th Aug, 2019 ) :Director General Sports Punjab, Adnan Arshad Aulakh said on Thursday that Sports board Punjab is organizing sports competitions across the province to celebrate the Independence Day in a befitting manner.

"Our players must bring discipline among themselves. SBP will continue to hold such events in future," he said this while addressing the Jashan-e-Azadi sports competitions prize distribution ceremony at Nishtar Park Sports Complex Gymnasium Hall on Thursday.

He also distributed prizes among top performers of Jashan-e-Azadi sports competitions held under the auspices of SBP and Lahore Divisional Sports Office at a colourful ceremony.

Director Admin Javed Chohan, Deputy Director Sports Shahid Nizami, Deputy Director Planning Rauf Bajwa, Divisional Sports Officer Nadeem Qaiser and other officials were also present in the ceremony.

DG Sports Punjab said the young players are taking active part in Jashan-e-Azadi sports competitions. "These competitions will definitely create national zeal among the young players of the province,"he added.

Adnan Arshad Aulakh said Pakistan youth is blessed with exceptional talent in every field. "Pakistan's talented youth just needs proper guidance and opportunities to reach their destination. Dozens of our players have won laurels for the country in international sports competitions," he added.

"Lahore Divisional Sports Office has organized several Jashan-e-Azadi sports contests in games like archery, roller sports, swimming, taekwondo and wushu etc," he maintained.

Congratulating the successful players, he urged the young players to focus on their games. "These young players are our asset. They have great talent through which they can win several titles for the country in future," he added.

DG Sports Punjab also witnessed boys and girls taekwondo, karate and vovinam exhibition competitions on this occasion and admired their performance.

According to results, 370 players of 38 Punjab clubs took part in Jashan-e-Azadi taekwondo competitions. UMT Club grabbed the first position, Unified Club took second position while third position went to Leebum Club.

MuskanIjaz was adjudged triumphant in 50kg vovinam contest followed by Muqaddas (second) and Saadia and Hamna (third).

In 35kg category, Javeria Waqar, Manahil Iftikhar and Rania Kamran clinched first three positions respectively.

In 30kg event, Nimra Waqar remained first, Hafiz Iftikhar finished second while Maroosh Ijaz took third position.

Later, Adnan Arshad Aulakh distributed prizes among the successful players.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Sports Punjab Young Independence Event Top

Recent Stories

Colombia to stage most ambitious international pro ..

30 minutes ago

India mulls opening fuel marketing to foreign inve ..

30 minutes ago

FNC Abu Dhabi Emirate Committee confirms selection ..

45 minutes ago

Indian atrocities in Kashmir shame holocaust: Gove ..

2 minutes ago

Indian use of force cannot stop Kashmir movement: ..

2 minutes ago

Speaker National Assembly writes to IPU member Par ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.