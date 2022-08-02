Jashan-e-Azadi Sports Festival in Mardan on August 13: Jamshed Baloch

Deputy Director Sports Operation, Jamshed Baloch on Tuesday said that the first Mixed Martial Arts competition organized by the Directorate of Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is being held on August 13 in Mardan Sports Complex, for which preparations are being completed

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2022 ) :Deputy Director Sports Operation, Jamshed Baloch on Tuesday said that the first Mixed Martial Arts competition organized by the Directorate of Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is being held on August 13 in Mardan Sports Complex, for which preparations are being completed.

Jamshed Baloch said that as desired by Sports Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Atif Khan, these competitions are being held at Mardan Sports Complex. Along with this, in connection with the Independence Day events, the Sports Festival is also starting from August 3, 2022 and will continue up till August 14, 2022. He said, historical Tanga Race, Vintage car Show, Tanga Show, Decorated Rickshaw Show and other competitions will be held at Peshawar Sports Complex in the evening, while other sports competitions including Football, cricket, Hockey, Squash, Badminton will be held from the morning of Independence Day.

In this regard, steps are being taken in the light of the instructions of the provincial sports minister Muhammad Atif Khan, the joy of independence will be celebrated together with all the players and all possible opportunities will be provided to the players to come and exhibit their hidden talent.

He said Muhammad Atif Khan has also given a special message to the sportspersons to include everyone in the joy of independence and we are providing opportunities for them to participate in sports activities. He said cash prizes would also be given to the position holders of various Games here and in Mardan besides medals and trophies would also be distributed.