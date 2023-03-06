UrduPoint.com

Jashan-e-Baharan Grand Musical Festival Gets Underway At National Hockey Stadium

Muhammad Rameez Published March 06, 2023 | 05:00 PM

Jashan-e-Baharan grand musical festival gets underway at National Hockey Stadium

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2023 ) :Jashan-e-Baharan grand musical festival got underway with the collaboration of Sports board Punjab (SBP) at National Hockey Stadium on Sunday night.

The grand musical festival will continue till March 11.

Secretary Sports and Youth Affairs Punjab Shahid Zaman, Commissioner Lahore Chaudhry Muhammad Ali Randhawa, Director General Sports Punjab Muhammad Tariq Qureshi, Deputy Commissioner Lahore Rafia Haider, Assistant Commissioner Model Town Sahibzada Yousaf, Director Youth Affairs Syed Umair Hassan, Additional Deputy Commissioner General Zeeshan Ranjha, Deputy Director Tariq Wattoo, Assistant Director Zahoor Ahmed and other top officials from different departments also attended the opening programme of grand musical festival.

Famous singers Asrar, Rizwan, Moazzam and other artists performed on the first day of Jashan-e-Baharan grand musical festival.

A large number of people of all age groups thronged the National Hockey Stadium to enjoy melodious performances of top artists.

Secretary Sports and Youth Affairs Punjab Shahid Zaman, in a statement on Monday, said that besides grand musical show, the sports, cultural activities and fireworks would also be arranged in connection with Jashan-e-Baharan. "Sufi performances, Punjabi folk music performances, classical music programme and mehfil-e-sama programmes will also be held in the next seven days," he added.

He further said the festivities of Jashan-e-Baharan had a great significance in the history of Punjab. "Highly amusing musical programmes will continue till March 12 for the entertainment of Lahorites.

Sports Board Punjab has made excellent arrangements for the smooth holdingof Jashan-e-Baharan grand musical festival," he added.

Related Topics

Hockey Lahore Sports Music Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Ali Asrar March Sunday All From Top

Recent Stories

Women’s League exhibition matches: PCB shares br ..

Women’s League exhibition matches: PCB shares broadcast details

5 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler appoints Chairman of SAEEPC Committe ..

Sharjah Ruler appoints Chairman of SAEEPC Committee

24 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler appoints Secretary-General of SAEEPC ..

Sharjah Ruler appoints Secretary-General of SAEEPC Committee

24 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler issues Emiri Decree on ECD, governme ..

Sharjah Ruler issues Emiri Decree on ECD, government nurseries of SEC

39 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler issues Emiri Decree dissolving Sharj ..

Sharjah Ruler issues Emiri Decree dissolving Sharjah Education Council

39 minutes ago
 Pakistan will continue to advocate specific steps ..

Pakistan will continue to advocate specific steps to advance sustainable develop ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.