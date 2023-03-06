Jashan-e-Baharan grand musical festival gets underway at National Hockey Stadium

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2023 ) :Jashan-e-Baharan grand musical festival got underway with the collaboration of Sports board Punjab (SBP) at National Hockey Stadium on Sunday night.

The grand musical festival will continue till March 11.

Secretary Sports and Youth Affairs Punjab Shahid Zaman, Commissioner Lahore Chaudhry Muhammad Ali Randhawa, Director General Sports Punjab Muhammad Tariq Qureshi, Deputy Commissioner Lahore Rafia Haider, Assistant Commissioner Model Town Sahibzada Yousaf, Director Youth Affairs Syed Umair Hassan, Additional Deputy Commissioner General Zeeshan Ranjha, Deputy Director Tariq Wattoo, Assistant Director Zahoor Ahmed and other top officials from different departments also attended the opening programme of grand musical festival.

Famous singers Asrar, Rizwan, Moazzam and other artists performed on the first day of Jashan-e-Baharan grand musical festival.

A large number of people of all age groups thronged the National Hockey Stadium to enjoy melodious performances of top artists.

Secretary Sports and Youth Affairs Punjab Shahid Zaman, in a statement on Monday, said that besides grand musical show, the sports, cultural activities and fireworks would also be arranged in connection with Jashan-e-Baharan. "Sufi performances, Punjabi folk music performances, classical music programme and mehfil-e-sama programmes will also be held in the next seven days," he added.

He further said the festivities of Jashan-e-Baharan had a great significance in the history of Punjab. "Highly amusing musical programmes will continue till March 12 for the entertainment of Lahorites.

Sports Board Punjab has made excellent arrangements for the smooth holdingof Jashan-e-Baharan grand musical festival," he added.