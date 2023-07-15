Open Menu

Jashan-e-Jandol Divisional Football Tournament Begins

Muhammad Rameez Published July 15, 2023 | 05:40 PM

DIR LOWER, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2023 ) ::Jashan-e-Jandol Divisional Football Tournament got under way here at Tehsil ground Munda organized by District Administration and District Sports Officer Dir Lower.

There were a large number of spectators including the General Secretary Al Sports Association Muslim Khan, General Secretary Football Association Khan Bahadur, Principal Ghaznavi Public school and College Ikram Khan, Village Council Munda Chairman Shakirullah, in the tournament.

Sports activities were base of a healthy life which could prevent many fatal diseases, District Sports Officer Ibrar Khan said on the occasion.

The district administration and sports department would use all resources to promote sports activities and highlight the talents of the youth, he added.

A total of 32 teams are participating in the tournament while the final will be held on August 14.

The speakers applauded the step of the district administration for arranging positive activities of sports.

The young generation is saved from bad company by holding the healthy activities.

