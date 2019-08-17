Jashn-e-Azadi Kabaddi matches from Sunday

Kabbadi matches in connection with Jashn-e-Azadi 2019 will start under the aegis of Divisional Sports Committee and Divisional Kabaddi Association Faisalabad here from Sunday (August 18)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 17th Aug, 2019 ) : Kabbadi matches in connection with Jashn-e-Azadi 2019 will start under the aegis of Divisional sports Committee and Divisional Kabaddi Association Faisalabad here from Sunday (August 18).

Spokesman of Divisional Kabaddi Association said here on Saturday that five matches would be played and the teams of 10 clubs would participate in it.

Giving details, he said that first match would be played between Tiger Club and Sheerin Club teams on Sunday in Chak No.

266-RB Saboana while second match would be held between Malik Umar Farooq Club and Jandiala Club on August 20 in Chak No.102-RB Bhudda. Third match would be played between Shaheen Club and Kashmir Club on August 22 in chak No.56-JB Ghiyala followed by fourth match between Sher-e-Punjab Club and Randhawa Club on August 23 in Chak No.51-JB Sajjadan.

The fifth match would be played between Abdul Hakeem Club and Gilani Club teams in Chak No.209-RB Faisalabad on August 24, he added.