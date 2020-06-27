UrduPoint.com
Jason Day Asks For Coronavirus Test At Travelers Championship

Muhammad Rameez 57 seconds ago Sat 27th June 2020 | 09:28 PM

Jason Day asks for coronavirus test at Travelers Championship

Australian Jason Day has requested a coronavirus test and as a result will play Saturday's Travelers Championship third round as a single, the US PGA Tour announced

Day is struggling after opening rounds of 67 and 69 left him four under and in a share of 50th place at Cromwell, Connecticut, behind leader Phil Mickelson at 13 under.

Day is struggling after opening rounds of 67 and 69 left him four under and in a share of 50th place at Cromwell, Connecticut, behind leader Phil Mickelson at 13 under.

The USPGA on Twitter reported: "Jason Day requested to be tested for COVID-19 Saturday morning.

"He will play the third round of the Travelers Championship as a single at 9:15am ET (1315GMT) off No.

10 pending results and as a precautionary measure."The tournament is the third since the PGA Tour resumed play, and saw another player test positive for COVID-19 on Friday after two caddies and a player tested positive on the eve of the tournament.

Denny McCarthy tested positive after feeling especially sore and tired after the first round. He went into quarantine while one first-round playing partner, Bud Cauley, withdrew as a precaution and another playing partner, Matt Wallace of England, opted to carry on.

