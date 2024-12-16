Jason Gillespie Opens About Reasons Behind His Resignation With PCB
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 16, 2024 | 11:43 AM
Former head coach says frustration stemmed from being left in dark regarding decision to not retain high-performance coach Tim Nielsen
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 15th, 2024) Jason Gillespie, the former head coach of Pakistan, opened up about the reasons behind his resignation from the coaching role with Pakistan cricket board (PCB).
“My frustration stemmed from being left in the dark regarding the decision to not retain high-performance coach Tim Nielsen,” said Gillespie while talking to an Australian tv on Monday.
The former head coach said that after the decision about Nielsen, he felt that his job had become more challenging, and not being informed about such a key decision made him question his position.
The former national team coach said that after a few incidents in the past, he began to wonder whether his role was still necessary. He felt that the original purpose of his coaching role in Pakistan was fading, and his tasks had become limited to just conducting catch practice for players on match days.
Gillespie added that the head coach needs to have complete communication with selectors and everyone involved.
“For proper planning, it is essential that at least a day before, he is informed about the squad. Without these fundamental elements in place, it becomes difficult to function effectively,” he explained.
Gillespie also said that after the first match against England, he received a text message informing him about the new selection committee. He emphasized that no discussions were held with him regarding the selection committee, and the decision to drop Babar Azam was entirely made by the new selectors.
Recent Stories
Jason Gillespie opens about reasons behind his resignation with PCB
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 December 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 December 2024
SC Justice Mandokhail addresses Justice Shah’s concerns over Judicial Commissi ..
Vivo Mobile Company to establish manufacturing plant in Punjab
Itel Pakistan launches S25 ultra smartphone with Yumna Zaidi as brand ambassador
Pakistan cricket team suffer most T20 Int’l defeats in 2024
Standing body approves conversion of PMBMC into Punjab Sahulat Bazaars Authority
Imran Khan always called for dialogue, discussions: Barrister Gohar
Imran Khan always called for dialogue, discussions: Barrister Gohar
More Stories From Sports
-
Jason Gillespie opens about reasons behind his resignation with PCB2 minutes ago
-
Williamson scores big as NZ set 658 for England to win third Test15 minutes ago
-
QA Inter-Provincial Games: KPK, Punjab advance to finals in squash events14 hours ago
-
ABL Stallions, UMT Markhors delight Sunday crowd with wins14 hours ago
-
India defeat Pakistan by nine wickets in ACC U19 Women's Asia Cup18 hours ago
-
Training camp for PD Cricket Champions Trophy to start from Dec 1623 hours ago
-
Quaid-e-Azam Games kick off with colourful opening ceremony2 days ago
-
Nashra stars in Conquerors’ 48-run win over Stars2 days ago
-
Pakistan cricket team suffer most T20 Int’l defeats in 20242 days ago
-
ICC Champions Trophy 2025 to be played under hybrid model2 days ago
-
Ski great Vonn confirms St. Moritz World Cup return next week2 days ago
-
Football: European 2026 World Cup qualifying draw3 days ago