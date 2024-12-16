Jason Gillespie opens about reasons behind his resignation with PCB

(@Abdulla99267510)

Former head coach says frustration stemmed from being left in dark regarding decision to not retain high-performance coach Tim Nielsen

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 15th, 2024) Jason Gillespie, the former head coach of Pakistan, opened up about the reasons behind his resignation from the coaching role with Pakistan cricket board (PCB).

“My frustration stemmed from being left in the dark regarding the decision to not retain high-performance coach Tim Nielsen,” said Gillespie while talking to an Australian tv on Monday.

The former head coach said that after the decision about Nielsen, he felt that his job had become more challenging, and not being informed about such a key decision made him question his position.

The former national team coach said that after a few incidents in the past, he began to wonder whether his role was still necessary. He felt that the original purpose of his coaching role in Pakistan was fading, and his tasks had become limited to just conducting catch practice for players on match days.

Gillespie added that the head coach needs to have complete communication with selectors and everyone involved.

“For proper planning, it is essential that at least a day before, he is informed about the squad. Without these fundamental elements in place, it becomes difficult to function effectively,” he explained.

Gillespie also said that after the first match against England, he received a text message informing him about the new selection committee. He emphasized that no discussions were held with him regarding the selection committee, and the decision to drop Babar Azam was entirely made by the new selectors.