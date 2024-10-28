Jason Gillespie to coach Pakistan in Australia

(@Abdulla99267510)

Jason Gillespie takes charge after Gary Kirsten submitted his resignation

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 28th, 2024) The Pakistan Cricket board today announced Jason Gillespie will coach the Pakistan men’s cricket team on next month’s white-ball tour of Australia.

The development took place after Gary Kirsten submitted his resignation, which was accepted.

Gary Kirsten resigned over differences with the PCB regarding selection of players for Australia tour.