Jasprit Bumrah Marries Former Miss India Sanjana Ganesan

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Tue 16th March 2021 | 03:02 PM

Jasprit Bumrah marries former miss India Sanjana Ganesan

The 27-year old who is considered as one of the best fast bowler has shared wedding pictures on Twitter for his thousands of fans across the world.

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 16th, 2021) Indian Fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah tied knot with sports presenter and former miss India Sanjana Ganesan.

Taking to Twitter, Bumrah shared the news on social media for his thousands of fans across the globe. He posted the pictures of his wedding and said that they were beginning a new journey together.

He also tweeted: “Steered by love, we have begun a new journey together. Today is one of the happiest days of our lives and we feel blessed to be able to share the news of our wedding and our joy with you.

Jasprit & Sanjana," he tweeted.

The former fast bowler is considered as one of the world’s best fast bowlers who took an impressive 83 wickets from 19 Test matches at an average of 22.10. He also played 67 ODIs and took 108 wickets at an average of 25.33

Sanjana who is 28 years old got fame after working with Indian Premier League (IPL) and Kolkata Knight Riders and has presented several matches.

She was crowned Miss India in 2014 and went on to star in the reality tv show MTV Splitsvilla.

