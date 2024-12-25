Jasprit Bumrah Sets New Benchmark As Pakistan Stars Shine In ICC Rankings
Muhammad Rameez Published December 25, 2024 | 06:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2024) India’s Jasprit Bumrah has made headlines by achieving the joint-highest rating points ever recorded by a Test bowler from India, following a stellar performance in the third Test match against Australia.
The standout performance saw Bumrah claim nine wickets for 94 runs, propelling his rating to an impressive 904 points, equaling the record set by the recently retired Ravichandran Ashwin in December 2016. With 21 wickets in the ongoing ICC World Test Championship series against Australia, Bumrah has solidified his position at the top of the bowling rankings with a lead of 48 points over South Africa’s Kagiso Rabada, who currently holds 856 points.
While India's bowling ace grabs the spotlight, Pakistani players have also made significant advancements in the ICC ODI rankings. Saim Ayub has experienced a meteoric rise, earning the Player of the Series title in the recent ODI series against South Africa. Saim, who had scores of 109, 25 and 101 in Pakistan’s memorable 3-0 victory, has advanced 57 slots to a career-best 23rd position, while for the home side, Heinrich is back in the top five after scores of 86, 97 and 81 in the series.
Tony de Zorzi of South Africa (up 12 places to 59th) and Salman Agha of Pakistan (up 28 places to 80th) are among the other movers in the batting rankings while Kagiso Rabada (up two places to 19th) and Marco Jansen (up six places to 35th) of South Africa, and Nasim Shah of Pakistan (up 10 places to 51st) have made headway in the bowling rankings.
Afghanistan bowlers Fazalhaq Farooqi (up 11 places to 37th) and Azmatullah Omarzai (up 43 places to 58th) are among others to move up the ODI bowling rankings after the end of their series against Zimbabwe that they won 2-0.
In the T20I Bowling Rankings, Bangladesh’s Mahedi Hasan has entered the top 10 while Roston Chase of the West Indies has moved towards the top 10, up 11 slots to 13th position.
