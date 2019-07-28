UrduPoint.com
Javed Afridi Demands For PSL Matches In Peshawar

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Sun 28th July 2019 | 05:00 PM

Javed Afridi demands for PSL matches in Peshawar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 28th Jul, 2019 ) :Peshawar Zalmi Chairman Javed Afridi on Sunday demanded to also hold Pakistan Super League (PSL) Season 5 matches in Peshawar.

In a statement issued here, he said the people of Peshawar should also get a chance to witness the high profile PSL matches.

"People of Peshawar should get a chance to see the home team playing at it's home ground," he said.

He said Zalmi would hold promotional events before and during the PSL 5. "Foreign cricketers would also be a part of the Zalmi promotional events to be held in all big cities of the country," he said.

Afridi said PSL helped in reviving not only cricket but also other games in Pakistan and also lauded holding PSL 5 in the country. "Holding of PSL 5 in Pakistan is historic and has great importance," he said.

