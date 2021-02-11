UrduPoint.com
Javed Afridi, Esra Bilgic Start "New Beginning" Before PSL 6

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 minute ago Thu 11th February 2021 | 02:08 PM

Javed Afridi, Esra Bilgic start

Peshawar Zalmi owner Javed Afridi announces engagement of Turkish actor Esra Bilgic with fast approaching Pakistan Super League (PSL) 6.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 11th, 2021) Peshawar Zalmi owner Javed afridi and Ertugrul actress Esra Bilgi announced the start of “new Beginnings” as only eight days are left for Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Taking to Twitter, Javed Afridi wrote: “ New Beginnings” and tagged it to Turkish actor Esra Bilgic who has captured fame waves in Pakistan after her remarkable performance and role as “Halima Sultan” in popular drama “Ertugrul”.

Following his tweet, Turkish Star also responded to Javed Afridi with the same words: “ New Beginning”,. She also tagged Peshawar Zalmi.

This tweet by both sides revealed that Turkish actor has been engaged for PSL 6th edition which is due to start in March.

Last year in July, Halima Sultan said that she would be sharing some “good news” with Peshawar Zalmi soon.

