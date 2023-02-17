UrduPoint.com

Javed Miandad Admitted To Hospital In Karachi

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 17, 2023 | 05:18 PM

The family members say that he has been shifted to hospital after he fell on the ground due to vertigo issue.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 17th, 2023) Former Pakistan Captain and cricket legend Javed Miandad was on Friday hospitalized after he fell ill.

Miandad was shifted to a local hospital after he fell down on the ground due an issue of vertigo, said the family members.

The fans, friends and colleagues have expressed good wishes for Javed Miandad for his speedy recovery.

Muhammad Hafeez took to Twitter and shared the picture of the legendary player, with a caption, "Prayers for speedy recovery & best of health @Javed__Miandad
Get well soon 💐,"

Responding to all the people who are worried about his health, Javed Miandad said that he had come to the hospital for routine check as he had some headache, but Thank God, he is fine.

“It was a routine check up but I learnt that people are worried about my health. Please don’t be worried. I’m fine. I had some headache and came but I’m fine,” said the cricket legend.

