Javed Miandad applogizes to PM Imran Khan, cricket fans for criticism

Former Pakistan Captain Javed Miandad says he is sorry if anyone including Prime Minister Imran Khan is hurt over his uncessary criticism, pointing out that he had used “strict words” only for poor performance of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 22nd, 2020) Pakistan former captain Javed Miandad apologized to Prime Minister Imran Khan over strong criticism for appointment of “incompetent” people in Pakistan Cricket Board on Saturday.

In YouTube channel, former Captain Javed Miandad said he was sorry over his uncessary criticism on Prime Minister Imran Khan and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

“I apologize to Prime Minister Imran Khan over uncessaray criticism and I did all that just because of poor performannce of Pakistani team in England,” said Javed Miandad.

“I am sorry if anyone is hurt over my remarks. I respect Imran Khan and all fans of cricket,” the former cricketer said in his recent video messge.

On August 12, Former Pakistan Captain and legendary batsman Javed Miandad had claimed that he made Imran Khan the prime minister but he lost his way and unemployed cricketers.

Javed Miandad had said that incompetent people were appointed at Pakistan Cricket board (PCB).

“People from around the world have disliked it. I also served as a captain but I feel disappointed as Sarfraz Ahmad should have been given due respect,” former cricket legend had said.

He had asked PCB and team management to send the senior player back if there was no need of him.

“It is not a good tradition,” he had further stated.

He also urged the national squad to rectify their mistakes as they did not lose the series against England so far.

“Don’t worry, winning and losing both are part of the game. Just focus to rectify your mistakes. Sit together and identify them and don’t repeat.

He had also asked the players to keep their morale high for the sake of the country as the entire nation was watching them playing there.