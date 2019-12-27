Javed Miandad asks ICC to stop cricket playing countries from touring India due to security reasons

(@fidahassanain)

Cricket legend Miandad statement came at the moment when at least 25 people have died so far in deadly protests against Citizens Amendment Act –an Anti-Muslim law, and against the Modi government in India.

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 27th, 2019) Pakistan Cricket Legend Javed Miandad has urged the International Cricket Council (ICC) to stop all cricket playing countries from touring India owing to ongoing violent protests there against anti-Muslim laws.

“My message to ICC, please stop all the playing countries [from] touring India. Now you can see, now [we] will see the justice from ICC, what are they going to do and what they are going to say to the world,” Miandad was quoted by the source as saying here on Friday.

At least 25 people have died in India after protests against Citizens Amendment Act—an anti-Muslim law, turned violent, internet was blocked in different states of India.

Even the Indian army chief expressed wonder over increasing protests in India and said that the leadership should not take such decisions which could lead a country to standstill situation.

International cricket teams refused to come to Pakistan after Sri-Lankan team was attacked by terrorists in India. Now, there is grave situation in India in terms of security as many countries have barred their citizens to avoid from travelling to India.