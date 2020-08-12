Javed Miandad claims he made Imran Khan prime minister

(@fidahassanain)

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 12th, 2020) Former Pakistan Captain and legendary batsman Javed Miandad claimed that he made Imran Khan the prime minister but he lost his way and unemployed cricketers.

Javed Miandad said that incompetent people were appointed at Pakistan Cricket board (PCB).

“It is very disappointing that 2017 Champion Trophy winning captain Sarfraz Ahmad is performing the 12-man duties,” said Javed Miandad.

He expressed these views while speaking on a YouTube channel here on Wednesday.

“People from around the world have disliked it. I also served as a captain but I feel disappointed as Sarfraz Ahmad should have been given due respect,” said the former cricket legend.

He asked PCB and team management to send the senior player back if there was no need of him.

“It is not a good tradition,” he further said.

He also urged the national squad to rectify their mistakes as they did not lose the series against England so far.

“Don’t worry, winning and losing both are part of the game. Just focus to rectify your mistakes. Sit together and identify them and don’t repeat.

He also asked the players to keep their morale high for the sake of the country as the entire nation was watching them playing there.