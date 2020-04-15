UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Javed Miandad Recalls One Of His Best Tour To India

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Wed 15th April 2020 | 05:39 PM

Javed Miandad recalls one of his best tour to India

Former captain Javed Miandad on Wednesday dug into the past, recalling one of Pakistan team's tour to India wherein the players from the two sides played Holi in a hotel in Bangalore.

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2020 ) :Former captain Javed Miandad on Wednesday dug into the past, recalling one of Pakistan team's tour to India wherein the players from the two sides played Holi in a hotel in Bangalore.

The legendary batsman appeared on his YouTube channel and recalled as how the players did not have much to do during the Holi festival, but they enjoyed that season and had fun by putting colours and pushing one another in the swimming pool.

"During Bangalore Test both the teams were staying in the same hotel. Those were Holi days and due to leaves we had nothing to do. Holi celebrations also began in our hotel. I remember that the boys [players] even entered Imran Khan's room. Everyone was putting colours on each other. We did not even spared Indian cricketers," he recalled.

He said Indian cricketers were having more fun because it was Holi for them [their festival]. He said the Indian players did not have any problems while celebrating with the Pakistan players.

"All the Indians [players] were throwing whatever [colour] they were having on us, and we were totally soaked," he said.

The erstwhile batting great also shared fun moments with former Indian cricketer and the current head coach Ravi Shastri. "Shastri was trying to hide himself. We entered his room, picked him up and threw him in the water. We even tried to throw everyone in the water. That was such an environment that everyone was [engaged in celebrations] and not willing to leave others. I was also thrown [in the pool]," he said.

"That was excellent tour. [Perhaps] that was one of the best tour of Pakistan. The way we played matches [is memorable]. There was no hatred. Everyone loved the other. We were invited everywhere. We all celebrated Holi together. Everyone should participate in each other's festivals. I think there is no harm in it," he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Imran Khan Water Hotel Bangalore Same YouTube All From Best Coach

Recent Stories

‘Mufti Muneeb can’t see huge moon, how will he ..

8 minutes ago

Number of COVID-19 Deaths in Moldova Up By 2 to 43 ..

2 minutes ago

CJP, judges condole sad demise of former CJP Bashi ..

2 minutes ago

Police arrest four persons, fake currency recovere ..

2 minutes ago

Govt is fully aware financial problems of daily wa ..

2 minutes ago

Punjab Board Committee of Chairmen (PBBC) issues s ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.