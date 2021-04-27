UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Javed Miandad Says Babar Azam Is The Best Player In The World

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 5 minutes ago Tue 27th April 2021 | 03:01 PM

Javed Miandad says Babar Azam is the best player in the world

The former skipper has lauded his batting style, saying that he played solid with the bat and that was the cricket.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 27th, 2021) Pakistan team captain Babar Azam is as the best in the world at this moment, Pakistan batting maestro Javed Miandad.

Miandad also congratulated Pakistan team for winning T20I series against Zimbabwe.

He expressed these views on his YouTube channel.

The 63-year old former captain said: “ Babar Azam is superb player and Pakistan has such great player after a very long time,”.

“In my view, he is at high level and I think he is the best in the world at this moment,” said Miandad.

He lauded his batting style, saying that he played solid with the bat and that was the cricket.

“Babar Azam is a good striker and plays a quality cricket,” said Miandad, adding that he faced though time from his opponents but he won at the end.

He also appreciated other players, saying that all players played very well and now people look forward to them.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket World Zimbabwe Babar Azam YouTube All From Best

Recent Stories

FANR appoints First Chief Storytelling Officer in ..

21 minutes ago

IRSA releases 131,900 cusecs water

15 minutes ago

Nagelsmann to coach Bayern Munich from next season ..

16 minutes ago

Woman killed by protesters in Chad capital

16 minutes ago

Kremlin Believes Kiev's Only Right Step Is Direct ..

16 minutes ago

Three drug peddlers arrested in SIALKOT

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.