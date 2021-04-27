Javed Miandad says Babar Azam is the best player in the world

(@fidahassanain)

The former skipper has lauded his batting style, saying that he played solid with the bat and that was the cricket.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 27th, 2021) Pakistan team captain Babar Azam is as the best in the world at this moment, Pakistan batting maestro Javed Miandad.

Miandad also congratulated Pakistan team for winning T20I series against Zimbabwe.

He expressed these views on his YouTube channel.

The 63-year old former captain said: “ Babar Azam is superb player and Pakistan has such great player after a very long time,”.

“In my view, he is at high level and I think he is the best in the world at this moment,” said Miandad.

“Babar Azam is a good striker and plays a quality cricket,” said Miandad, adding that he faced though time from his opponents but he won at the end.

He also appreciated other players, saying that all players played very well and now people look forward to them.