Javed Miandad to visit LoC to express solidarity with Kashmiris

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2019 ) :Former cricket captain Javed Miandad has announced to visit the Line of Control (LoC) to express solidarity with the people of occupied Kashmir after India illegally scrapped its autonomy by revoking Article 370 of its constitution.

He said no one could separate Kashmir from Pakistan, and stressed that Kashmiris should be given their right to self-determination, a private news channel reported.

Javed Miandad said he would stage a protest to highlight the Indian atrocities in the occupied valley during his visit to the areas along the LoC.