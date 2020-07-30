UrduPoint.com
Javed Murtaza Appointed PCB’s Chief Financial Officer

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 30th July 2020 | 09:10 PM

The Pakistan Cricket Board today announced the appointment of Lahore-based Javed Murtaza as its new Chief Financial Officer following a thorough and robust recruitment process

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2020) The Pakistan Cricket Board today announced the appointment of Lahore-based Javed Murtaza as its new Chief Financial Officer following a thorough and robust recruitment process. The appointment was approved by the Board of Governors through a circular resolution on Thursday.

With nearly 30 years of work experience, Javed is a seasoned finance professional with hands-on experience in all aspects of commercial operations, financial planning and analysis, corporate finance, financial and managerial accounting, internal and external audits, international taxation and ERP implementation.

Javed is a fellow member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in Pakistan, in England and Wales and is also a Certified Public Accountant from Virginia State Board of Accountancy, USA.

He also holds Master’s degree in Business Administration from the USA.

He has previously worked for KPMG in Toronto and Singapore, and with Ernst & Young in London. His last assignment was as head of Financial Planning and Analysis of six countries for one of the fortune-five-hundred European multinational companies operating in Pakistan.

PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani: “I welcome Javed Murtaza to the PCB family and with the experience he brings, I am confident he will make a meaningful contribution to the organisation as we continue to aspire towards good governance, strong financial management and transparency.”

Javed Murtaza will assume charge from Monday, 3 August.

