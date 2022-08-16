UrduPoint.com

Javelin Thrower Arshad Nadeem Arrives Home After Winning Gold Medals In Commonwealth And Islamic Solidarity Games

Zeeshan Mehtab Published August 16, 2022 | 08:27 PM

Javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem arrives home after winning gold medals in Commonwealth and Islamic Solidarity Games

Pakistan's Olympian javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem arrived here on Tuesday after winning two back-to-back gold medals in Commonwealth Games and Islamic Solidarity Games

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2022 ) :Pakistan's Olympian javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem arrived here on Tuesday after winning two back-to-back gold medals in Commonwealth Games and Islamic Solidarity Games.

President Athletics Federation of Pakistan (AFP) Maj-Gen (retd) Akram Sahi, Punjab Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Malik Taimoor Masood and Director General Sports Punjab Muhammad Tariq Qureshi warmly received the national hero and presented him bouquet on his arrival at the Allama Iqbal International Airport.

Director, Admin, SBP Syed Omair Hasan, Assistant Director Zahoor Ahmed, Administrator NPSC Gymnasium Hall Mustafa Shah, Arshad's family members and other officials were also present on this occasion.

Speaking on this occasion, Punjab Minister for Sports said a world class stadium equipped with all modern facilities will be constructed in Arshad Nadeem's village in Mian Channu. "Arshad Nadeem has made the entire nation proud with his exceptional gold medal winning performance," he added.

Malik Taimoor Masood further said that Arshad's twin gold medals in Commonwealth Games and Islamic Solidarity Games will prove to be a great inspiration for young athletes of the country. "Sports and Youth Affairs Department Punjab will utilize all resources for the promotion of athletics across the province".

Punjab Sports Minister further said that an impressive ceremony would be arranged in honour of all medal winners of Commonwealth Games and Islamic Solidarity Games.

Director General Sports Punjab Muhammad Tariq Qureshi on this occasion said Sports board Punjab has always provided best facilities to Arshad Nadeem for his preparation and participation in international sports events. "We are quite hopeful that Arshad will maintain his gold medal winning performance in future international javelin throw events," he anticipated.

Speaking on this occasion, Arshad Nadeem thanked Punjab Minister for Sports and DG, SBP for extending every kind of help to him to prepare for international events. "I did my most of training at Sports Board Punjab's top standard venues and this training played a key role in my success at both Commonwealth Games in Birmingham and Islamic Solidarity Games in Konya, Turkey". He also appealed to the government to give him international level training facilities for future world athletics events.

A large number of athletics enthusiasts were also present at the airport to receive the national hero. They garlanded gold medalist Arshad Nadeem and danced to the beat of drum.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Sports Punjab Turkey Young Konya Birmingham Gold Family All Government Best Top Airport

Recent Stories

Nusrat Fateh Ali's voice continues to mesmerise wo ..

Nusrat Fateh Ali's voice continues to mesmerise world even 25 years of death: Pr ..

2 minutes ago
 Iraqi Finance Minister Resigns Amid Severe Politic ..

Iraqi Finance Minister Resigns Amid Severe Political Crisis in Country - Reports

2 minutes ago
 PA approves KP Finance (Amendment), Bill 2022

PA approves KP Finance (Amendment), Bill 2022

2 minutes ago
 Four children drown in rainwater in Badin

Four children drown in rainwater in Badin

4 minutes ago
 Low levels of stress hormone may predict long Covi ..

Low levels of stress hormone may predict long Covid: Study

4 minutes ago
 Gandapur condemns attack on police team in Tank

Gandapur condemns attack on police team in Tank

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.