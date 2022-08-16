Javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem arrives home after winning gold medals in Commonwealth and Islamic Solidarity Games

Pakistan's Olympian javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem arrived here on Tuesday after winning two back-to-back gold medals in Commonwealth Games and Islamic Solidarity Games

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2022 ) :Pakistan's Olympian javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem arrived here on Tuesday after winning two back-to-back gold medals in Commonwealth Games and Islamic Solidarity Games.

President Athletics Federation of Pakistan (AFP) Maj-Gen (retd) Akram Sahi, Punjab Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Malik Taimoor Masood and Director General Sports Punjab Muhammad Tariq Qureshi warmly received the national hero and presented him bouquet on his arrival at the Allama Iqbal International Airport.

Director, Admin, SBP Syed Omair Hasan, Assistant Director Zahoor Ahmed, Administrator NPSC Gymnasium Hall Mustafa Shah, Arshad's family members and other officials were also present on this occasion.

Speaking on this occasion, Punjab Minister for Sports said a world class stadium equipped with all modern facilities will be constructed in Arshad Nadeem's village in Mian Channu. "Arshad Nadeem has made the entire nation proud with his exceptional gold medal winning performance," he added.

Malik Taimoor Masood further said that Arshad's twin gold medals in Commonwealth Games and Islamic Solidarity Games will prove to be a great inspiration for young athletes of the country. "Sports and Youth Affairs Department Punjab will utilize all resources for the promotion of athletics across the province".

Punjab Sports Minister further said that an impressive ceremony would be arranged in honour of all medal winners of Commonwealth Games and Islamic Solidarity Games.

Director General Sports Punjab Muhammad Tariq Qureshi on this occasion said Sports board Punjab has always provided best facilities to Arshad Nadeem for his preparation and participation in international sports events. "We are quite hopeful that Arshad will maintain his gold medal winning performance in future international javelin throw events," he anticipated.

Speaking on this occasion, Arshad Nadeem thanked Punjab Minister for Sports and DG, SBP for extending every kind of help to him to prepare for international events. "I did my most of training at Sports Board Punjab's top standard venues and this training played a key role in my success at both Commonwealth Games in Birmingham and Islamic Solidarity Games in Konya, Turkey". He also appealed to the government to give him international level training facilities for future world athletics events.

A large number of athletics enthusiasts were also present at the airport to receive the national hero. They garlanded gold medalist Arshad Nadeem and danced to the beat of drum.