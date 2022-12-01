UrduPoint.com

Javelin Thrower Arshad Nadeem Leaves For UK For Treatment

Muhammad Rameez Published December 01, 2022 | 04:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2022 ) :Pakistan's javelin throw star, Olympian Arshad Nadeem has left for the UK for the treatment of his injured elbow and knee joint, Athletics Federation of Pakistan (AFP) said on Thursday.

The chronic right elbow injury has created major problems for him during the throwing action of the Javelin during training and in competitions, an AFP press release said.

The AFP has arranged for Arshad to be treated at the Spire Cambridge Lea Hospital in the UK.

A two-member team of doctors headed by Dr. Ali Bajwa will perform treatment procedures on Saturday on the right elbow and left knee of the stalwart.

After a 10-day rehabilitation and physiotherapy period, Arshad is expected to return home on the 12th of December. It will further take four to six weeks for him to make a full recovery and return to his regular training routine. Arshad has asked his fans to pray for his health and quick recovery after the treatment.

