LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2019 ):Javeria Rauf's 48 from 86 balls and Fatima Sana's four wickets helped the PCB Challengers beat the PCB Blasters by three wickets in the fourth match of the National Triangular One-Day Women Cricket Championship here at the Lahore Gymkhana ground, on Saturday.

PCB Challengers chased down the PCB Blasters' 185 in the 48th over for the loss of seven wickets.

Javeria, who hit eight fours, put a 61-run partnership for the third wicket with Natalia Pervaiz (22). Diana Baig also contributed with an unbeaten 41-ball 35, which included three fours.

For PCB Blasters, Aliya Riaz was the pick of the bowlers with three for 45.

Earlier in the day, PCB Blasters' Umaima Sohail struck 73 in 121 balls, embellished by seven fours, to help her side to 185 for eight in the allotted 50 overs after being put into bat.

Almas Akram chipped in with an unbeaten 23 off 20 balls laced with two fours.

Fatima Sana returned four for 34, the best bowling figures in the match, while Syeda Aroob Shah grabbed two wickets. This went down as PCB Challengers' second win on the trot after their victory over the PCB Dynamites on Friday.

The fifth match of the tournament, between PCB Dynamites and PCB Blasters, will be held on 23 September at the same venue.

Scores in brief: the PCB Blasters 185-8, 50 overs (Umaima Sohail 73, Almas Akram 23 not out; Fatima Sana 4-34, Syeda Aroob Shah 2-29) the PCB Challengers 186-7, 47.2 overs (Javeria Rauf 48, Diana Baig 35 not out, Natalia Pervaiz 22; Aliya Riaz 3-45) Player of the match Fatima Sana As result, the PCB Challengers won by three wickets.