UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Javeria, Fatima Lift PCB Challengers To 2nd Win In Women Cricket C'ship

Muhammad Rameez 19 hours ago Sat 21st September 2019 | 11:59 PM

Javeria, Fatima lift PCB Challengers to 2nd win in Women Cricket C'ship

Javeria Rauf's 48 from 86 balls and Fatima Sana's four wickets helped the PCB Challengers beat the PCB Blasters by three wickets in the fourth match of the National Triangular One-Day Women Cricket Championship here at the Lahore Gymkhana ground, on Saturday

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2019 ):Javeria Rauf's 48 from 86 balls and Fatima Sana's four wickets helped the PCB Challengers beat the PCB Blasters by three wickets in the fourth match of the National Triangular One-Day Women Cricket Championship here at the Lahore Gymkhana ground, on Saturday.

PCB Challengers chased down the PCB Blasters' 185 in the 48th over for the loss of seven wickets.

Javeria, who hit eight fours, put a 61-run partnership for the third wicket with Natalia Pervaiz (22). Diana Baig also contributed with an unbeaten 41-ball 35, which included three fours.

For PCB Blasters, Aliya Riaz was the pick of the bowlers with three for 45.

Earlier in the day, PCB Blasters' Umaima Sohail struck 73 in 121 balls, embellished by seven fours, to help her side to 185 for eight in the allotted 50 overs after being put into bat.

Almas Akram chipped in with an unbeaten 23 off 20 balls laced with two fours.

Fatima Sana returned four for 34, the best bowling figures in the match, while Syeda Aroob Shah grabbed two wickets. This went down as PCB Challengers' second win on the trot after their victory over the PCB Dynamites on Friday.

The fifth match of the tournament, between PCB Dynamites and PCB Blasters, will be held on 23 September at the same venue.

Scores in brief: the PCB Blasters 185-8, 50 overs (Umaima Sohail 73, Almas Akram 23 not out; Fatima Sana 4-34, Syeda Aroob Shah 2-29) the PCB Challengers 186-7, 47.2 overs (Javeria Rauf 48, Diana Baig 35 not out, Natalia Pervaiz 22; Aliya Riaz 3-45) Player of the match Fatima Sana As result, the PCB Challengers won by three wickets.

Related Topics

Cricket Lahore PCB Same September Women From Best

Recent Stories

AWST 2020 goes online: 47 clubs from 11 nations re ..

8 minutes ago

Hazza bin Zayed, President of Togo review relation ..

23 minutes ago

UAE citizens abroad start voting for FNC elections

1 hour ago

Fujairah Ruler receives Ambassadors of South Korea ..

1 hour ago

AED2983.4 billion total gross bank assets in Augus ..

1 hour ago

Dubai DED issues 2,650 new licenses in August 2019

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.