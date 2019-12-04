Optimistic for Pakistan chances in the upcoming ICC Women's Championship ODIs against England, former skipper Javeria Khan believes as a unit, the team was becoming stronger every day

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2019 ) :Optimistic for Pakistan chances in the upcoming ICC Women's Championship ODIs against England, former skipper Javeria Khan believes as a unit, the team was becoming stronger every day.

Both teams would play three ODIs on December 9, 12 and 14 at the Kinrara Oval while the Twenty20s would take place on December 17, 19 and 20, said a press release issued here.

Pakistan were fifth on the ICC Women's Championship points table, one point below the fourth-ranked South Africa, and victory here would open up the possibility of securing a berth in the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2021. Hosts New Zealand and the next three highest-placed sides will secure direct qualification for the event.

"We have grown as a team over the last two-three years and the girls have improved in batting, bowling and fielding.

Javeria, who made her ODI debut in May 2008 and has since scored 2,611 runs, said England were one of the top teams so we would have to make sure that we eradicate the mistakes which are normally there when we take on the other teams.

"We need to be on top of our game in all three departments, especially the fielding," she said.

She said we have to control our nerves as there have been times when matches have slipped away due to the dearth of experience or the lack of better pressure handling.

"We have played good cricket recently and we should take confidence from it and look to stretch the momentum into this series. It is pertinent for a team to take inspiration from its past performances.

Javeria looks forward to enjoy her role of being a senior in the side. "My aim is to put up big scores consistently to help my team gain winning momentum. I will ask fans to keep supporting us and back every player because this team has reached here after a lot of struggles. I will also ask all the girls to keep working hard and become part of this team in the future," she said.