UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Javeria Rauf, Anam Amin Help PCB Blasters To 12-run Victory

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 10th January 2020 | 06:45 PM

Javeria Rauf, Anam Amin help PCB Blasters to 12-run victory

Javeria Rauf and Anam Amin helped PCB Blasters to their second consecutive win in the National Triangular T20 Women’s Cricket Championship as their side secured a 12-run victory over PCB Challengers at Karachi’s National Stadium on Friday

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2020) Javeria Rauf and Anam Amin helped PCB Blasters to their second consecutive win in the National Triangular T20 Women’s Cricket Championship as their side secured a 12-run victory over PCB Challengers at Karachi’s National Stadium on Friday.

In the second match of the three-team tournament, PCB Blasters set a 155-run target for Bismah Maroof-led Challengers after Ramin Shamim chose to bat after winning the toss.

Javeria cracked a 40-ball 57, hitting eight fours and a six. Over the course of her innings, the right-handed batter crafted a 62-run stand for the second wicket with opener Ayesha Naseem, who scored 31 runs from 20 balls on the back of three sixes and a four.

Batting at number four, Aliya Riaz, who set-up a 25-run win for PCB Blasters against PCB Dynamites on Thursday, scored 29 off 27. The all-rounder hit four fours.

For Challengers, Fatima Sana picked two wickets for 25 runs, while Aimen Anwar, Aroob Shah and Saba Nazir took one wicket each.

Challengers managed 142 for nine in 20 overs in their reply.

Muneeba Ali shone with a half-century. The left-handed batter scored 50 runs in 36 balls and smashed three fours and three sixes.

She, however, couldn’t get the desired support from the other end as the next top-scorer, Hafsa Khalid, made 24. Only four batters, including Muneeba and Hafsa, managed scores in double-digits.

Anam Amin, the slow left-arm, put a dent in the run-chase by removing Ayesha Zafar (13) earlier in the piece. She picked up three wickets for 14 runs.

Captain Ramin and Tooba Hassan took two wickets each.

For their contributions with bat and ball, Javeria and Anam were jointly-declared player of the match.

The third match of the tournament, between PCB Dynamites and PCB Challengers, will be played at the National Stadium on Saturday.

Scores in brief:

PCB Blasters 154-6, 20 overs (Javeria Rauf 57, Ayesha Naseem 31, Aliya Riaz 29; Fatima Sana 2-25)

PCB Challengers 142-9, 20 overs (Muneeba Ali 50, Hafsa Khalid 24; Anam Amin 3-14, Ramin Shamim 2-23, Tooba Hassan 2-27)

Result PCB Blasters win by 12 runs

Related Topics

Cricket T20 PCB From

Recent Stories

Kashmiris will achieve their right to self-determi ..

17 seconds ago

UAE continues to enhance sustainable development: ..

21 minutes ago

Token tax default: 66 vehicles, motorcycles impoun ..

5 minutes ago

Sargodha University organised a seminar on 'Lock d ..

5 minutes ago

PWF requests for NOC for Int'l Solidarity Weightli ..

5 minutes ago

Deputy Commissioner inspects DHQ Timergara hospita ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.