UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Javid Afridi Gifts Shawl, Jersy And Traditional Turban To Burak Ozdemir

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 minute ago Tue 03rd November 2020 | 04:54 PM

Javid Afridi gifts shawl, jersy and traditional turban to Burak Ozdemir

Turkish Chef who is in Pakistan on his four-day visit took interest in Cricket and met Javed Afridi whose Peshawar Zalmi was also backed by Turkish cricketers in Pakistan Super League (PSL).

PESHAWAR: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 3rd, 2020) Peshawar Zalmi owner Javed Afridi presented Zalmi jersey to popular Turkish chef Burak Özdemir who was on four-day visit to Pakistan.

Burak Ozdemir visited Javed Afridi on his invitation.

Peshawar Zalmi owner also presented shawl and traditional turban to the Turkish chef.

During their meeting, both businessmen discussed things of mutual interests. Burak Ozdemir expressed interest in cricket.

Talking about promotion of cricket in Turkey, Ozdemir said that promotion was observed in Turkey when two Turkish players took part in fourth season of Pakistan Super League.

The Turkish cricketers were the players of Peshawar Zalmi.

At this, Javed Afridi said that friendship between both Pakistan and Turkey through cricket and sports would be further strengthened.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Sports Turkey Pakistan Super League Visit Afridi Peshawar Zalmi

Recent Stories

Zimbabwe set target of 279 runs for Pakistan to ch ..

32 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,008 new COVID-19 cases, 1,466 reco ..

41 minutes ago

UAE allocates AED35 million to people affected by ..

41 minutes ago

Rupee gains value against US$ after interbank clos ..

57 minutes ago

Saif bin Zayed witnesses joining of Spain’s most ..

1 hour ago

PM announces special package for industry sector

1 hour ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.