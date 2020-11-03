Javid Afridi gifts shawl, jersy and traditional turban to Burak Ozdemir

(@fidahassanain)

Turkish Chef who is in Pakistan on his four-day visit took interest in Cricket and met Javed Afridi whose Peshawar Zalmi was also backed by Turkish cricketers in Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Burak Ozdemir visited Javed Afridi on his invitation.

Peshawar Zalmi owner also presented shawl and traditional turban to the Turkish chef.

During their meeting, both businessmen discussed things of mutual interests. Burak Ozdemir expressed interest in cricket.

Talking about promotion of cricket in Turkey, Ozdemir said that promotion was observed in Turkey when two Turkish players took part in fourth season of Pakistan Super League.

The Turkish cricketers were the players of Peshawar Zalmi.

At this, Javed Afridi said that friendship between both Pakistan and Turkey through cricket and sports would be further strengthened.