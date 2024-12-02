Open Menu

Jay Shah Faces Challenge To Convince Indian Govt For ICC Champions Trophy 2025 In Pakistan

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 02, 2024 | 07:58 PM

Sources say deadlock over ICC Champions Trophy 2025 hosting agreement persists with no resolution in sight.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 2nd, 2024) The issue of hosting rights for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 became a challenge for the newly-appointed ICC Chairman Jay Shah as persuading the Indian government remained unresolved.

The sources said that the deadlock over the Champions Trophy 2025 hosting agreement persists, with no resolution in sight.

Pakistan, they said, made its stance explicitly clear to both the ICC and the board of Control for cricket in India (BCCI).

The sources said that the BCCI sought the governmental consultation before providing a definitive yes or no to the hosting partnership agreement.

Meanwhile, the ICC is increasingly concerned about the impact on its financial model due to Pakistan's firm stance. The delay tactics employed by India further intensified ICC's challenges.

Pakistan remained the adamant that the agreement must include the provisions for hosting group-stage matches and knockout-stage games as part of the host agreement.

On the other hand, Jay Shah, who previously advocated India's case, now faced the dual responsibility of leading cricket’s global governing body and convincing the Indian government to agree to the partnership agreement—a significant challenge for the new chairman.

The sources also mentioned another factor: pressure. They said that the broadcasters and commercial partners increased their demands.

“A crucial meeting of broadcasters is scheduled for December 5 to discuss the event’s schedule which is expected to take place regardless of the ongoing stalemate,” said the sources.

The sources said that the stakeholders were hopeful for an agreement by December 5.

“An official announcement of the schedule is expected by December 5,” they added.

