- Home
- Sports
- Cricket
- Jay Shah faces challenge to convince Indian govt for ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in Pakistan
Jay Shah Faces Challenge To Convince Indian Govt For ICC Champions Trophy 2025 In Pakistan
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 02, 2024 | 07:58 PM
Sources say deadlock over ICC Champions Trophy 2025 hosting agreement persists with no resolution in sight.
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 2nd, 2024) The issue of hosting rights for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 became a challenge for the newly-appointed ICC Chairman Jay Shah as persuading the Indian government remained unresolved.
The sources said that the deadlock over the Champions Trophy 2025 hosting agreement persists, with no resolution in sight.
Pakistan, they said, made its stance explicitly clear to both the ICC and the board of Control for cricket in India (BCCI).
The sources said that the BCCI sought the governmental consultation before providing a definitive yes or no to the hosting partnership agreement.
Meanwhile, the ICC is increasingly concerned about the impact on its financial model due to Pakistan's firm stance. The delay tactics employed by India further intensified ICC's challenges.
Pakistan remained the adamant that the agreement must include the provisions for hosting group-stage matches and knockout-stage games as part of the host agreement.
On the other hand, Jay Shah, who previously advocated India's case, now faced the dual responsibility of leading cricket’s global governing body and convincing the Indian government to agree to the partnership agreement—a significant challenge for the new chairman.
The sources also mentioned another factor: pressure. They said that the broadcasters and commercial partners increased their demands.
“A crucial meeting of broadcasters is scheduled for December 5 to discuss the event’s schedule which is expected to take place regardless of the ongoing stalemate,” said the sources.
The sources said that the stakeholders were hopeful for an agreement by December 5.
“An official announcement of the schedule is expected by December 5,” they added.
Recent Stories
Suspect involving sexually abusing 10 years old boy arrested in Lahore
Governor Faisal Karim Kundi briefs Bilawal about law & order
Thar Coal produces affordable electricity, but transmission challenges hold back ..
Samina Ahmed unveils surprising marriage proposal by Manzar Sehbai
Scooty gains popularity among working women, students
PTI withdraws claim of hundreds of deaths at D-Chowk during protest
Shahzaib, Riazullah hit centuries in Pakistan U19 win over UAE
Internet disruptions in Pakistan: Monitoring tools contradicts govt’s claims
Farmers backbone of country's economy, says Tareen
YFP president advocates collective problem-solving among legislatures
City Police nab alleged narcotics supplier
Police get arrest warrants of PTI leaders in D-chowk riots case
More Stories From Sports
-
Shahzaib, Riazullah hit centuries in Pakistan U19 win over UAE6 minutes ago
-
Army excels with 17 gold medals as 52nd national games conclude in Multan54 minutes ago
-
Prize distribution of Khelta Punjab competitions held3 hours ago
-
Tickets for Champions T20 Cup to go on sale from Thursday1 hour ago
-
Cavs get 'statement' win over Celtics in showdown of NBA's best1 hour ago
-
Olympic champions Hassan and Tebogo named 'Athletes of the Year'9 hours ago
-
Pak, Bangladesh set to clash in 4th T-20 Blind Cricket World Cup final1 day ago
-
Final of cricket match played in under-20 youth sports festival2 days ago
-
PAF committed to promoting squash at all levels2 days ago
-
Big-hitting Stubbs takes satisfaction from grinding out Test century3 days ago
-
South Africa v Sri Lanka first Test scores3 days ago
-
Sports department organized sports competitions3 days ago