Jazz Arena Evacuated Due To Suspicious Package

Zeeshan Mehtab 5 minutes ago Sat 23rd November 2019 | 12:26 PM

A suspicious package resulted in the evacuation of the Utah Jazz's home arena on Friday night just minutes after the end of their 113-109 win over Golden State

Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2019 ):A suspicious package resulted in the evacuation of the Utah Jazz's home arena on Friday night just minutes after the end of their 113-109 win over Golden State.

The majority of fans had already left Vivint Smart Home Arena, so the evacuation mostly affected staff, coaches and players -- some of whom were seen heading to their cars still in their uniforms.

The visiting Warriors immediately headed to their team bus.

Reporters also had their interviews cut short by the evacuation order as they headed outside with everyone else.

