Jeddah prepares to host 4th edition of formula 1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

Jeddah, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2023 ):Formula 1 Organizing Committee announced on Friday the initial calendar for 2024 FIA Formula One World Championship, approved by the World Motor Sport Council, which features 24 races and begins in Bahrain on the 2nd of March and finishes in Abu Dhabi on the 8th of December.

The 4th edition of the Formula 1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix will be held on the Jeddah Corniche Circuit on March 7-9, 2024, to avoid a potential clash with the start of the holy month of Ramadan.

Several changes have been made to the 2024 FIA Formula One World Championship calendar. The Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix, the Japan Grand Prix, and the Azerbaijan Grand Prix will be held in November, April, and September, respectively, and the date of the Qatar Grand Prix has been changed from October to December.

FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem said that the changes to the calendar fall within the federation's endeavor to make the Formula 1 competition more efficient in terms of environmental sustainability and more accessible to the organizers and the participating teams who travel extensively and devote most of their time to Formula 1 races.

He added that the summer break will be extended to three weeks in August, and drivers will get an additional three-week gap between September and October.

For his part, Prince Khalid bin Sultan Al Abdullah Al-Faisal, Chairman of the Saudi Automobile and Motorcycle Federation (SAMF) and the Saudi Motorsport Company (SMC), noted that all eyes are set on Jeddah Corniche Circuit, which will host the 4th edition of Formula 1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

The prince added that the Jeddah Corniche Circuit has always proved to be among the most challenging circuits on the Formula 1 calendar and has witnessed significant thrills and fierce competition during the previous three editions.