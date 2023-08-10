Jeep Rally on Independence Day

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority, Armed Forces, 4x4 Frontier Club and District Administration of South Waziristan are going to organize a jeep rally from Peshawar to Waziristan on the 76th Independence Day of the country

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2023 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority, Armed Forces, 4x4 Frontier Club and District Administration of South Waziristan are going to organize a jeep rally from Peshawar to Waziristan on the 76th Independence Day of the country.

The rally will start from the Qayyum sports Complex in Peshawar and will pass through Razmak on its way to Gomal Zam.

A total of 50 jeeps will participate in the rally, with a race being held on a 7-kilometre track near Gomal Zam.

The race would consist of three categories.

Jeeps would be placed in Category A, vehicles with 2000 CC and above would fall under Category B, while jeeps with 2000 CC would be placed in Category C.

This rally aims to promote the positive image of KP, especially of the merged district by showcasing its lush green valleys and plains and providing the local community an opportunity to be part of the Independence Day celebrations.

Furthermore, the rally will serve as an invitation to foreigners and tourists to explore both the well-known and undiscovered beauty of the KP province.