Open Menu

Jeep Rally On Independence Day

Zeeshan Mehtab Published August 10, 2023 | 08:06 PM

Jeep Rally on Independence Day

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority, Armed Forces, 4x4 Frontier Club and District Administration of South Waziristan are going to organize a jeep rally from Peshawar to Waziristan on the 76th Independence Day of the country

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2023 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority, Armed Forces, 4x4 Frontier Club and District Administration of South Waziristan are going to organize a jeep rally from Peshawar to Waziristan on the 76th Independence Day of the country.

The rally will start from the Qayyum sports Complex in Peshawar and will pass through Razmak on its way to Gomal Zam.

A total of 50 jeeps will participate in the rally, with a race being held on a 7-kilometre track near Gomal Zam.

The race would consist of three categories.

Jeeps would be placed in Category A, vehicles with 2000 CC and above would fall under Category B, while jeeps with 2000 CC would be placed in Category C.

This rally aims to promote the positive image of KP, especially of the merged district by showcasing its lush green valleys and plains and providing the local community an opportunity to be part of the Independence Day celebrations.

Furthermore, the rally will serve as an invitation to foreigners and tourists to explore both the well-known and undiscovered beauty of the KP province.

Related Topics

Peshawar South Waziristan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports Vehicles Independence Gomal From Jeep Race

Recent Stories

Sultan Al Neyadi meets families of UAQ students du ..

Sultan Al Neyadi meets families of UAQ students during &#039;Meeting from Space& ..

31 minutes ago
 12960 criminals arrested during 7 months from Fais ..

12960 criminals arrested during 7 months from Faisalabad

28 minutes ago
 Federal Ombudsman Office resolve complaints within ..

Federal Ombudsman Office resolve complaints within 2 months: Syed Rizwan Ahmed

28 minutes ago
 World Junior Squash Champion Hamza Khan visits Chi ..

World Junior Squash Champion Hamza Khan visits China Window

28 minutes ago
 PM lauds bureaucracy for cooperation, guidance dur ..

PM lauds bureaucracy for cooperation, guidance during 16-month stint

35 minutes ago
 Governor Sindh, Kamran Khan Tessori proposes setti ..

Governor Sindh, Kamran Khan Tessori proposes setting up Primary Education Commis ..

35 minutes ago
Terrorism bid foiled

Terrorism bid foiled

35 minutes ago
 Polio immunization campaign in full swing

Polio immunization campaign in full swing

35 minutes ago
 Traffic police renews commitment to ensure safe ro ..

Traffic police renews commitment to ensure safe road environment in Capital

35 minutes ago
 PSB all-out support for athletes in preparations f ..

PSB all-out support for athletes in preparations for Asian Games

31 minutes ago
 IBCC, One Link partner to revolutionize attestatio ..

IBCC, One Link partner to revolutionize attestation, equivalence fee payment pro ..

18 minutes ago
 Shaheed-e-Kashmir Shaikh Aziz remembered on his ma ..

Shaheed-e-Kashmir Shaikh Aziz remembered on his martyrdom anniversary

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports