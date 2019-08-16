Jehangir, Anees win I-Day Badminton Championship

Jehangir and Anees won the Multan district Independence-Day Badminton Championship

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 16th Aug, 2019 ) :Jehangir and Anees won the Multan district Independence-Day Badminton Championship.

District Sports Officer Jameel Kamran said that badminton championship was held at gymnasium hall.

In the semi-final, Jehangir and Anees beat Tahir and Akram while Anas and Asim defeated Abdul Sami and Zeshan.

Secretary Regional Transport Authority Kamran Bukhari was the chief guest on the occasion.

Meanwhile, Independence Day Kabaddi match would be organised by the district sports department at hockey ground sports complex on Aug 17.