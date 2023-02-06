UrduPoint.com

Jesse Marsch Sacked By Premier League Strugglers Leeds

Muhammad Rameez Published February 06, 2023 | 11:16 PM

Jesse Marsch sacked by Premier League strugglers Leeds

Jesse Marsch was sacked as Leeds manager on Monday after the American failed to halt the struggling club's slide towards the Premier League relegation zone

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2023 ) :Jesse Marsch was sacked as Leeds manager on Monday after the American failed to halt the struggling club's slide towards the Premier League relegation zone.

Leeds' 1-0 loss at Nottingham Forest on Sunday left them just one place above the bottom three after seven league games without a win.

"Leeds United can confirm head coach Jesse Marsch has been relieved of his duties," the club said in a statement.

Leeds last won a match in the Premier League on November 5, a dismal run that prompted fans to call for Marsch to be sacked after the Forest defeat.

They got their wish just 24 hours later, with the 49-year-old relieved of his duties after only a year in charge at Elland Road.

"Jesse joined the club in February 2022 and was instrumental in keeping the club in the Premier League on the final day of last season," the statement said.

It added: "The process of appointing a new head coach is under way.

" Marsch, who was hired on a three-year contract to replace the sacked Marcelo Bielsa, departs with his 17th-placed side out of the relegation zone only on goal difference.

The appointment of Marsch at Elland Road was greeted with scepticism, with some arguing the American's lack of Premier League pedigree made his appointment a gamble.

He had previously managed New York Red Bulls, Red Bull Salzburg and RB Leipzig.

Leeds were 16th when Marsch arrived in February 2022 and he eventually saved them from relegation with victory at Brentford on the last day of the season.

But they have failed to progress after that dramatic escape, winning just four times in 20 Premier League games this season and suffering 10 defeats as fan frustration mounted.

Marsch was hampered by the sales of star players Kalvin Phillips and Raphinha before the start of the current campaign.

Related Topics

Road Salzburg Leipzig Progress Nottingham Leeds New York February November Sunday From Premier League Coach

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid witnesses the signing of a new ..

Mohammed bin Rashid witnesses the signing of a new series of performance agreeme ..

1 hour ago
 China Ready to Mend Trade Ties With Australia - Co ..

China Ready to Mend Trade Ties With Australia - Commerce Minister

2 minutes ago
 Humanitarian assistance sent to Turkiye on orders ..

Humanitarian assistance sent to Turkiye on orders of Prime Minister Shehbaz Shar ..

2 minutes ago
 Balochistan Government Spokesperson Farah Azeem Sh ..

Balochistan Government Spokesperson Farah Azeem Shah expresses grief on loss of ..

2 minutes ago
 GDA approves tourism policy for Gwadar

GDA approves tourism policy for Gwadar

2 minutes ago
 Global Council for Tolerance and Peace calls on st ..

Global Council for Tolerance and Peace calls on states, institutions to support ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.