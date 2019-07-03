UrduPoint.com
Jesus, Firmino Send Brazil Into Copa America Final

Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Wed 03rd July 2019 | 08:30 AM

Jesus, Firmino send Brazil into Copa America final

Belo Horizonte, Brazil, July 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 3rd Jul, 2019 ) :Gabriel Jesus and Roberto Firmino scored the goals as Brazil beat arch-rivals Argentina 2-0 on Tuesday to qualify for the Copa America final.

Played in a white-hot atmosphere and with tempers threatening to boil over, Argentina came close to scoring themselves but both Sergio Aguero and Lionel Messi hit the woodwork.

Hosts Brazil will play the winners of Wednesday second semi-final between champions Chile and Peru in Sunday's final.

