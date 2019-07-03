Jesus, Firmino send Brazil into Copa America final as Messi fails again

Belo Horizonte, Brazil, July 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 3rd Jul, 2019 ) :Gabriel Jesus and Roberto Firmino scored the goals as Brazil beat arch-rivals Argentina 2-0 on Tuesday to qualify for the Copa America final.

Played in a white-hot atmosphere and with tempers threatening to boil over, Argentina came close to scoring themselves but both Sergio Aguero and Lionel Messi hit the woodwork.

Hosts Brazil will play the winners of Wednesday second semi-final between champions Chile and Peru in Sunday's final.

It was the first time these age-old rivals had met in a major competition since Brazil beat Argentina 3-0 in the 2007 Copa final.

English-based Jesus and Firmino were the stars, each creating the other's goal, although captain Dani Alves had a major say in the opener.

Defeat meant Barcelona great Messi's hopes of landing a major international honour with Argentina became even more remote.

He will get another opportunity next year, though, with the fourth Copa America in the last five years, due to be played in Argentina and Colombia.