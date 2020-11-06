UrduPoint.com
Jhang Hockey Stadium Completed With Rs 10 Crore: Minister

Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Fri 06th November 2020 | 06:50 PM

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti Friday said that the Jhang Hockey Stadium which was pending since long has been completed.

Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti informed that the project of Jhang Hockey Stadium had started in 2012 and the PTI governmentt completed it with Rs 10 crore on priority basis. "Jhang Hockey Stadium is equipped with all modern facilities including astro-turf and floodlights and it will play an important role in further promotion of hockey which happens to be Pakistan's national game," he said.

Punjab Minister for Sports informed that Jhang Hockey Stadium will be inaugurated in near future.

"We are making effective efforts for the promotion of hockey in the province in line with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan. Several hockey projects are in the final stages of completion. Proposals have also been sought for setting up a hockey academy".

"Dozens of girls and boys are getting top class hockey training at Gojra Hockey Academy under the supervision of expert coaches and trainers. Sports infrastructure is being expanded in Punjab for the provision of best sports facilities to talented youth of the province," he added.

