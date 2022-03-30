Jhang Kabaddi Festival a big opportunity for young players: minister

Two-day Jhang Kabaddi Festival exploded into action at Sports Stadium Mandi Shah Jeewana under the aegis of Sports Board Punjab on Wednesday

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2022 ) :Two-day Jhang Kabaddi Festival exploded into action at Sports Stadium Mandi Shah Jeewana under the aegis of Sports board Punjab on Wednesday.

Director Sports Nadeem Qaiser, District Sports Officer Jhang Mohammad Jameel and a large number of kabaddi enthusiasts were also present. Kabaddi lovers presented traditional 'Bhangra' on the beat of drums to celebrate the great occasion.

Punjab Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti said that Jhang Kabaddi Festival is being staged for promotion of the traditional game among the young generation of the province. "Kabaddi is the traditional and most popular sport of our province. Traditional sports of Punjab are part of our centuries old culture," he said. Bhatti said, "After successful holding of sports events in South Punjab, we are going to organise Jhang Kabaddi Festival as part of our campaign to promote sports culture at regional level".

Deputy Commissioner Jhang Shahid Abbas Joiyya inaugurated the Festival in which four local tehsil teams Jhang, Ahmedpur Sial, Shorkot and Athara Hazari are taking part. The first match was played between tehsil Jhang and tehsil Athara Hazari kabaddi teams.

The grand event of Kabaddi Takra will also be competed between Pakistan Green and Pakistan White Kabaddi teams at Sports Stadium Mandi Shah Jeewana on March 31, 2022. Pakistan's top kabaddi players like Irfan Mana, Shafiq Chishti, Lala Obaidullah, Musharraf Janjua, Nafees Gujjar, Rana Ali Shan, Mohsin Wahla, Sajid Gujjar, Ramzan Jani will take part in this event.