Jhelum Stallion Lifts 6th Urtasker Football Championship Trophy

ISLAMABAD, Mar 6 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2022 ) :As the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad saw a fantastic football championship final on this weekend between two teams, but Jhelum Stallion seized the moment and won the 6th Urtasker Football Championship on penalty kicks here on Sunday.

A 2-1 win on penalties against The Markhor was enough for Jhelum Stallion to clinch the title in the championship.

There were 12 pool matches among 8 teams, and the qualifiers played the semifinals and final. The other teams included; Pindi Badshah, Black Panther, Digital Squad, New Yorkers, Urtasker Hawks, and Urtasker United.

Chairman, Burj Yaqub, Jhelum Ch Ghulam Ahmed Zamurrad was the chief guest of the ceremony. He appreciated the efforts of Urtasker to bring the game of football into the limelight and organized such a thrilling contest.

He further said that these events were imperative for improving mental and physical health and showed his resolve to support these events in the future.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Urtasker Omer Riaz thanked Chairman Burj Yaqub for joining and promoting the game of football in Pakistan and said the young players showcased their talent in team management, execution, and planning. He vowed to arrange more athletic events in the future to encourage the culture of sports in Pakistan.

CEO, Urtasker Zeehsan Riaz expressed his gratitude towards the World Group and Leisure Leagues for their collaboration and support throughout the championship to make it a great success. Moreover, Urtasker also organized side games for women to demonstrate their sporty talent.