UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Jiangsu Suning Move On From Bale By Signing Croatian Santini

Zeeshan Mehtab 15 seconds ago Mon 29th July 2019 | 05:15 PM

Jiangsu Suning move on from Bale by signing Croatian Santini

Chinese state media proclaimed Gareth Bale's move to Jiangsu Suning definitively cancelled after the club signed the big Croatian Ivan Santini instead on Monday

Shanghai, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 29th Jul, 2019 ) :Chinese state media proclaimed Gareth Bale's move to Jiangsu Suning definitively cancelled after the club signed the big Croatian Ivan Santini instead on Monday.

The Chinese Super League limits the number of foreign players each team can have and Jiangsu reached their quota by signing the Anderlecht striker, Xinhua news agency said.

Like Real Madrid's Bale, Santini is aged 30 and an attacker, although he enjoys nothing like the profile or reputation of the pacy Welshman.

With the Chinese transfer window closing on Wednesday, Jiangsu moved for Santini, saying: "He will greatly enrich the team's offensive tactics in the Chinese Super League." It comes a day after Bale's move to China collapsed because of wrangling between Real and Jiangsu over the fee, a source told AFP.

Bale, who has been in the Spanish capital since 2013, had been expected to join the CSL outfit on a three-year deal worth over US$1 million a week.

Real boss Zinedine Zidane has made no secret of his wish to get rid of Bale and said he thought it would be "best for everyone" if his departure could be arranged quickly.

Bale's agent branded that "disrespectful" of a player who helped the side to a Spanish league title and four Champions Leagues since arriving from Tottenham six years ago.

However, injuries have limited Bale to fewer than 80 starts in La Liga in the last four seasons.

He has also been the subject of criticism in the Spanish media for his struggles with the language, and for the amount of time he spent on the golf course.

Related Topics

China Media From Best Real Madrid Tottenham Million

Recent Stories

New British Prime Minister waits for EU to move on ..

18 seconds ago

Lukaku misses United's friendly trip amid transfer ..

19 seconds ago

Hamilton heads home from Hockenheim with gift-wrap ..

25 seconds ago

Veena Malik defends Firdous Jamal amid social medi ..

13 minutes ago

RTA delivers 74 green economy initiatives

16 minutes ago

African qualifying draw for 2022 World Cup

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.