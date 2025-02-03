Open Menu

Jibran Salman Butt Elected President PWF

Muhammad Rameez Published February 03, 2025 | 10:56 PM

Jibran Bin Salman Butt on Monday was elected as the President of the Pakistan Weightlifting Federation (PWF) for a year term (2025-2029) during the General Council meeting at the Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) House here

Hafiz Imran Butt, the outgoing president PWF, chaired the general council meeting.

The election was conducted under the supervision of Advocate Zulfiqar Ahmed of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, who served as the chairman Election Committee.

Muhammad Jahangir, Deputy Secretary General of the Pakistan Olympic Association, monitored the electoral process on behalf of the Pakistan Olympic Association.

A total of 25 affiliated representatives and members participated in the electoral General Council meeting. Jibran Bin Salman was elected as President, while Shiraz Muhammad, Sheikh Muhammad Anwar, Nafseen Ahmed, Abdul Sattar Rahi, and Sahira Munir were elected as Vice Presidents.

Sidra Gul was chosen as General Secretary, and Mian Nasir Ahmed as Treasurer. Humaira Latif and Aqeel Javed were elected as Associate General Secretaries. The Executive Members include Muhammad Bilal, Muhammad Rashid, Nahla Maqsood Butt, Salma Faiz, and Muhammad Kashif.

The newly President PWF said that the federation is committed to promoting and developing a doping-free sport across the country.

