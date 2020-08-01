Jimenez five shots off pace in record 707th European Tour event

London, Aug 1 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2020 ) :Miguel Angel Jimenez, playing in a record 707th European Tour event, was five shots off the lead after the second round of the English Open on Friday.

The 56-year-old Spaniard, who carded an opening 64, added a second round of 72 at the Forest of Arden course.

At the top of the leaderboard was England's Sam Horsfield, who fired an eagle and seven birdies in a second round of 63, and Spain's Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez.

Both are 13 under par for the tournament.

Garcia Rodriguez birdied the last two holes to add a 69 to his opening course-record 62 as the 31-year-old looks to mark his rookie season on the European Tour with a victory.

"The key yesterday was the putter, today it was difficult with the irons to get it pin high because it was so windy, but I'm so happy with my round today," said Garcia Rodriguez.