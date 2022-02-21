Jinnah Gold Polo Cup 2022 starts on Tuesday

UrduPoint.com

The 2nd Jinnah Gold Polo Cup 2022 sponsored by Master Paints will get into action tomorrow (Tuesday) here at the Jinnah Polo Fields

Like previous years, Master Paints is sponsoring the prestigious high-goal tournament this year as well.

Sharing his views, JPF Executive Committee member and Director Master Paints Sufi Muhammad Amir said on Monday: "Being a part of polo family, Master Paints sponsors a big polo tournament every year and this year too, the prestigious Jinnah Gold Polo Cup is being sponsored by Master Paints. Polo is a lifestyle and game of kings and knights, and it has long association of Lahorites, who come in great numbers to witnessed highly challenging and enthralling polo matches throughout the week.

"The high-goal tournament, which is being conducted at the beautiful and luxurious Jinnah Polo Fields, will be featured by top nine teams of the country, which are divided into two pools. Pool A consists of HN Polo, DS Polo/Rizvi's, Barry's, Adamjee Insurance Polo and Remounts while Pool B comprises Master Paints, Newage Cables/Master Paints Astrada Polo Team and Diamond Paints," he added.

Sufi Muhammad Amir further revealed that the inaugural match of the tournament will be contested between DS Polo/Rzivi's and Barry's at 2:00 p.m while the second match of the opening day will take place between Adamjee Insurance Polo and Remounts at 3:00 p.m. The subsidiary and main finals will be played on Sunday (February 27).

