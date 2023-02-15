Jinnah Gold Polo Cup : BN Polo, FG Polo triumphant

BN Polo and FG Polo emerged victorious on the second day of the Jinnah Gold Polo Cup 2023 sponsored by Al Rehman Developers and Town Planners here at the Pakistan Park Cavalry Ground on Wednesday

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2023 ) :BN Polo and FG Polo emerged victorious on the second day of the Jinnah Gold Polo Cup 2023 sponsored by Al Rehman Developers and Town Planners here at the Pakistan Park Cavalry Ground on Wednesday.

Hamza Mawaz Khan's shone in the BN Polo's majestic 7-2 triumph over Master Paints/Newage Cables in the first match of the day. Hamza was in sublime form and displayed outstanding mallet and pony skills and fired in four fantabulous goals. The remaining contribution came from Tito Ruiz, Roberto Iturrioz Arias and Baber Naseem, who struck one goal each. For Master Paints/Newage Cables, Simon Prada scored both goals.

The match began with a successful conversion of 30-yard penalty by Master Paints/Newage but BN Polo then showed their aggression and class and hammered three back-to-back goals to take a 3-1 lead. They dominated the second chukker as well by adding two more goals in their tally, stretching it to 5-1.

BN Polo maintained their supremacy in the third chukker as well and slammed in one goal to make it 6-1 but Master Paints/Newage made their presence felt by firing in a field goal to reduce the margin to 6-2.

BN Polo then smashed in a field goal in the fourth and last chukker to win the match by 7-2.

Raul Laplacette excelled in FG Polo's thrilling 10-8 victory over HN Polo in the second match of the day.

Raul Laplacette showed great form and polo skills while converting superb seven goals for FG Polo while Mian Abbas Mukhtar also played well and contributed with two tremendous goals. For HN Polo, which had two goals handicap advantage, Raja Samiullah pumped in three goals while Raja Jalal Arsalan banged in a brace and Raja Mikayial Sami converted one.

FG Polo were off to a flying start as they hammered a hat-trick of goals to gain a 3-0 lead but HN Polo made a comeback by banging in a brace to reduce the deficit to 2-3. FG Polo players shone again in second chukker by firing in four goals against two by HN Polo to stretch their lead to 7-4. FG Polo fully dominated the third chukker by hammering a hat-trick of goals to enhance their lead to 10-4 while HN Polo thrashed in two back-to-back goals to make it 610 before the end of the fourth and last chukker, thus FG Polo winning the encounter by 10-8, as HN Polo had a two-goal handicap advantage.

A good number of spectators including polo players, their families, were present on the occasion to witnessand enjoy the enthralling and entertaining encounters. Jinnah Polo Fields President Lt Col Shoaib Aftab (R), Secretary Maj Ali Taimur (R) and others were also present there. Tomorrow (Thursday), two importantmatches will be played at Jinnah Polo Fields.